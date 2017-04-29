Arista Networks (ANET) Getting Favorable Press Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

Media coverage about Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) has been trending positive recently, according to Alpha One. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Arista Networks earned a daily sentiment score of 0.37 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment’s rankings:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) opened at 139.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 55.86 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks has a one year low of $60.51 and a one year high of $140.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.33.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $328 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post $3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Vetr downgraded Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.07 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $142.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, March 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.88.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $240,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,597.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anshul Sadana sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,524 shares in the company, valued at $13,458,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $3,233,600. 32.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a supplier of cloud networking solutions that use software innovations to address the needs of Internet companies, cloud service providers and data centers for enterprise support. It develops, markets and sells cloud networking solutions, which consist of its Gigabit Ethernet switches and related software.

