Shares of Arc Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:ARCX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Arc Logistics Partners from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arc Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arc Logistics Partners stock. Orinda Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arc Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:ARCX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000. Orinda Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Arc Logistics Partners as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 44.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: “Arc Logistics Partners LP (ARCX) Receives $17.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/arc-logistics-partners-lp-arcx-receives-17-00-consensus-target-price-from-analysts.html.

Shares of Arc Logistics Partners (NYSE:ARCX) traded up 0.34% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,125 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average is $15.04. Arc Logistics Partners has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $291.57 million, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.76%. Arc Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 258.82%.

About Arc Logistics Partners

Arc Logistics Partners LP owns, operates, develops and acquires a portfolio of energy logistics assets. The Company is engaged in the terminaling, storage, throughput and transloading of crude oil and petroleum products. The Company is focused on growing its business through the optimization, organic development and acquisition of terminaling, storage, rail, pipeline and other energy logistics assets.

Receive News & Ratings for Arc Logistics Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arc Logistics Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.