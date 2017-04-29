Arc Logistics Partners (ARCX) Receiving Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Arc Logistics Partners (NYSE:ARCX) has been trending somewhat negative this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Arc Logistics Partners earned a news sentiment score of -0.12 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media headlines about the pipeline company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted AlphaOne’s rankings:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arc Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Arc Logistics Partners from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Arc Logistics Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Arc Logistics Partners (NYSE:ARCX) opened at 14.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.57 million, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.88. Arc Logistics Partners has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Arc Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 258.82%.

About Arc Logistics Partners

Arc Logistics Partners LP owns, operates, develops and acquires a portfolio of energy logistics assets. The Company is engaged in the terminaling, storage, throughput and transloading of crude oil and petroleum products. The Company is focused on growing its business through the optimization, organic development and acquisition of terminaling, storage, rail, pipeline and other energy logistics assets.

