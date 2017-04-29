Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARLZ) Short Interest Down 11.3% in March

Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARLZ) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,422,041 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the February 28th total of 4,983,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,092,642 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In related news, Director Arthur S. Kirsch purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $102,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 149,109 shares in the company, valued at $338,477.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adrian Adams purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,569,230 shares in the company, valued at $8,780,305.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 549,750 shares of company stock worth $1,342,173. 6.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JW Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 2,680,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,820,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,985,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,754,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 4,791,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,131,000 after buying an additional 384,600 shares during the last quarter. Integre Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Integre Asset Management LLC now owns 81,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 19,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. 44.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARLZ shares. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Bloom Burton raised shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Aralez Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARLZ) traded down 1.23% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.61. 548,542 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $105.75 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average of $3.86. Aralez Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $6.80.

Aralez Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARLZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.11. The business earned $20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 million. Aralez Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 211.76% and a negative return on equity of 65.67%. The company’s revenue was up 233.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Analysts forecast that Aralez Pharmaceuticals will post ($1.29) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aralez Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Canada-based specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on acquiring, developing and commercializing products in cardiovascular, pain and other areas. The Company’s products include Fibricor, Cambia, Fiorinal, Fiorinal C, Soriatane, Bezalip SR, NeoVisc, Uracyst, Durela, Proferrin, Resultz and Collatamp G.

