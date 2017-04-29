Aqua America (WTR) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to AlphaOne. The research firm, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Aqua America earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 53 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment’s scoring:

A number of research firms have recently commented on WTR. Zacks Investment Research cut Aqua America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays PLC upgraded Aqua America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Aqua America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Aqua America in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

Shares of Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) traded down 0.84% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,454,662 shares. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.46. Aqua America has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $35.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.64.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Aqua America had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company earned $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Aqua America will post $1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/aqua-america-wtr-getting-somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-study-finds-updated.html.

Aqua America Company Profile

Aqua America, Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing water or wastewater services concentrated in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Illinois, North Carolina, New Jersey, Indiana and Virginia. The Company is the holding company for its primary subsidiary, Aqua Pennsylvania, Inc Its market-based activities are conducted through Aqua Resources, Inc (Aqua Resources) and Aqua Infrastructure, LLC (Aqua Infrastructure).

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua America Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua America Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.