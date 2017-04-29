Aqua America Inc (WTR) Stake Cut by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,480 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.06% of Aqua America worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Aqua America by 3.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 481,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,675,000 after buying an additional 14,976 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in Aqua America by 15.0% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 377,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,496,000 after buying an additional 49,246 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in Aqua America by 3.1% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 70,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Aqua America by 15.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aqua America during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) opened at 33.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.31 and its 200 day moving average is $30.64. Aqua America Inc has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $35.83.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Aqua America had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Aqua America’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aqua America Inc will post $1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aqua America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Aqua America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Aqua America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Aqua America in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Aqua America Company Profile

Aqua America, Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing water or wastewater services concentrated in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Illinois, North Carolina, New Jersey, Indiana and Virginia. The Company is the holding company for its primary subsidiary, Aqua Pennsylvania, Inc Its market-based activities are conducted through Aqua Resources, Inc (Aqua Resources) and Aqua Infrastructure, LLC (Aqua Infrastructure).

