AQR Capital Management LLC Has $754,000 Position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (CSOD)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,825 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,208 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 189,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,725,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the third quarter worth about $330,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 26.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 10.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,000,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,992,000 after buying an additional 95,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the third quarter valued at $1,035,000. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) traded up 0.59% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,156 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.82. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.31 and a 12 month high of $47.75. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.23 billion.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.21. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 15.80% and a negative return on equity of 325.21%. The company earned $109 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post $0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSOD shares. Bank of America Corp downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 target price on Cornerstone OnDemand and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.87.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc is a cloud computing company. The Company provides learning and human capital management software, delivered as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). Its human capital management platform combines the talent management solutions with analytics and human resources (HR) administration solutions to enable organizations to manage the employee lifecycle.

