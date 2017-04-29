AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Global Net Lease Inc (GNL)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,815 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Global Net Lease worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNL. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Sterling Global Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. 30.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) traded down 1.54% during trading on Friday, reaching $23.63. The company had a trading volume of 398,249 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.64. Global Net Lease Inc has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $25.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a $0.1775 dividend. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 284.00%.

GNL has been the topic of several analyst reports. FBR & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.45 target price on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s business consists of owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, investing in and disposing of real estate assets. It owns and invests in commercial properties principally in the United States, the United Kingdom and continental Europe that are then leased to companies.

