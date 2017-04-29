AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 162,285 Shares of EarthLink Holdings Corp. (ELNK)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of EarthLink Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ELNK) by 56.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 162,285 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of EarthLink Holdings Corp. worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd raised its stake in EarthLink Holdings Corp. by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 18,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its stake in EarthLink Holdings Corp. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 18,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in EarthLink Holdings Corp. by 94.7% in the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 19,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in EarthLink Holdings Corp. during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in EarthLink Holdings Corp. by 3.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EarthLink Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ELNK) remained flat at $5.63 on Friday. EarthLink Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $7.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.95.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 162,285 Shares of EarthLink Holdings Corp. (ELNK)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/aqr-capital-management-llc-sells-162285-shares-of-earthlink-holdings-corp-elnk-updated.html.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of EarthLink Holdings Corp. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.53.

About EarthLink Holdings Corp.

EarthLink, Inc (EarthLink), is a network, communications and information technology (IT) services provider to business and residential customers in the United States. The Company operates in two segments: Business Services and Consumer Services. EarthLink’s Business Services segment provides a range of data, voice, managed IT and equipment services to business customers.

Receive News & Ratings for EarthLink Holdings Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EarthLink Holdings Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.