Biglari Holdings Inc (BH) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Biglari Holdings worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Biglari Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $595,000. Steinberg Global Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Biglari Holdings during the third quarter valued at $497,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biglari Holdings by 48.3% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biglari Holdings during the third quarter valued at $2,564,000. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of Biglari Holdings by 4.9% in the third quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 1,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH) traded down 3.83% on Friday, reaching $426.63. The company had a trading volume of 10,057 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.84 million, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.37. Biglari Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $351.46 and a 12 month high of $491.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $423.84 and a 200 day moving average of $444.98.

Separately, CL King lowered Biglari Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Biglari Holdings Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc is a holding company owning subsidiaries engaged in various business activities, including media, property and casualty insurance, and restaurants The Company’s segments include Restaurant Operations, First Guard, Maxim, Other and Corporate. The Company’s restaurant operations’ activities are conducted through approximately two restaurant concepts operated by subsidiaries Steak n Shake Inc (Steak n Shake) and Western Sizzlin Corporation (Western).

