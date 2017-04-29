AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,058 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Mercury Systems worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 28.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,207,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,678,000 after buying an additional 266,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,837,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,725,000 after buying an additional 228,934 shares in the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 394.8% in the fourth quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 265,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after buying an additional 211,609 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at $5,028,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,541,000. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) opened at 37.38 on Friday. Mercury Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $19.78 and a 1-year high of $40.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 64.56 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.16.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm earned $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Mercury Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mercury Systems Inc will post $0.70 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc boosted their target price on Mercury Systems to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mercury Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other Mercury Systems news, insider Mark Aslett sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $323,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 605,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,373,358.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,944. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a commercial provider of secure processing subsystems designed and made in the United States. The Company’s solutions support a range of defense and intelligence programs. Its technologies include embedded processing modules and subsystems, radio frequency (RF) and microwave multi-function assemblies, as well as subsystems, and RF and microwave components.

