MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI) Position Raised by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings during the third quarter valued at about $264,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings by 8.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings by 32.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) traded down 1.85% during trading on Friday, hitting $48.88. 780,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is $2.97 billion. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.11. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $29.56 and a 1-year high of $55.18.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business earned $186.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.73 million. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc will post $2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings in a research report on Friday. Barclays PLC lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

In other news, Director Lunsen Gil J. Van sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $48,917.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,789 shares in the company, valued at $853,720.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Preetinder S. Virk sold 793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $36,707.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,513.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,461 shares of company stock valued at $8,151,201. 57.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc is a provider of high-performance analog semiconductor solutions that enable Internet applications, the cloud-connected applications economy, and the networked battlefield across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave and photonic spectrum. It has multiple design centers, silicon, gallium arsenide and indium phosphide fabrication, manufacturing, assembly and test, and operational facilities throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

