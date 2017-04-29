AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 83.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,925 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 2,446.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 9,786 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 80.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) opened at 16.01 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average of $12.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 2.30.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The business earned $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post $1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/aqr-capital-management-llc-cuts-position-in-builders-firstsource-inc-bldr.html.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, FBR & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Paul S. Levy sold 10,000,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $145,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO M Chad Crow sold 106,479 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,605,703.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 398,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,746.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,243,416 shares of company stock valued at $148,760,875 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc is a supplier and manufacturer of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional contractors, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The Company’s operating segments include Northeast, Southeast, South and West. As of December 31, 2016, it operated at 400 locations in 40 states across the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.