PTC Inc (PTC) Position Boosted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 115.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,941 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of PTC by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,455,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,435,000 after buying an additional 162,936 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 410,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,194,000 after buying an additional 8,415 shares during the period. DIAM Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the third quarter valued at $172,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in PTC by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in PTC during the third quarter worth about $1,772,000. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) traded down 0.06% during trading on Friday, hitting $54.05. The stock had a trading volume of 899,104 shares. The stock’s market cap is $6.25 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.36. PTC Inc has a 1-year low of $34.64 and a 1-year high of $56.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company earned $280 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.81 million. PTC had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 7.04%. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc will post $1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PTC from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on PTC in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.31.

In other news, Director Robert Schechter sold 1,420 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $75,061.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,954 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,328.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 500 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $27,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,585,548 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC Inc is a global computer software and services company. The Company offers a portfolio of computer-aided design (CAD) modeling, product lifecycle management (PLM) and service lifecycle management (SLM) solutions for manufacturers to create, operate, and service products. It offers a suite of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions that enables its customers to connect, manage and analyze data, and create applications.

