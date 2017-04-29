AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.92-0.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.94.

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) traded up 1.92% during trading on Friday, reaching $80.30. The company had a trading volume of 638,010 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.88. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.32 and a 12 month high of $81.50.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $601.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post $3.30 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 40.38%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATR. Zacks Investment Research cut AptarGroup from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Group LLC reduced their price objective on AptarGroup to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.50.

In other AptarGroup news, Director King W. Harris sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $998,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,568,941.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Pfeiffer sold 143,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $10,467,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,015,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,327,426.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,490 shares of company stock valued at $13,306,297 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc is a provider of a range of packaging, dispensing and sealing solutions, primarily for the beauty, personal care, homecare, prescription drug, consumer healthcare, injectables, food and beverage markets. The Company has manufacturing facilities located throughout the world, including North America, Europe, Asia and South America.

