Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect AptarGroup (ATR) Stock Price

News stories about AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AptarGroup earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 58 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Shares of AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) opened at 80.30 on Friday. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $70.32 and a 12 month high of $81.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.22 and its 200 day moving average is $74.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $601.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup will post $3.30 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.38%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ATR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Group LLC lowered their price target on shares of AptarGroup to $79.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

In related news, Director Peter Pfeiffer sold 143,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $10,467,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,015,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,327,426.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director King W. Harris sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $998,434.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 182,109 shares in the company, valued at $13,568,941.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,490 shares of company stock worth $13,306,297 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc is a provider of a range of packaging, dispensing and sealing solutions, primarily for the beauty, personal care, homecare, prescription drug, consumer healthcare, injectables, food and beverage markets. The Company has manufacturing facilities located throughout the world, including North America, Europe, Asia and South America.

