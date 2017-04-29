Apptio Inc (APTI) Receives $23.71 Average PT from Analysts

Apptio Inc (NASDAQ:APTI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

APTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Apptio in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Apptio in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Apptio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Apptio in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI) traded down 2.76% during trading on Monday, hitting $13.05. The stock had a trading volume of 195,272 shares. The firm’s market cap is $500.91 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average is $16.00. Apptio has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $24.60.

Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $44.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apptio will post ($0.43) earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Apptio by 322.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apptio during the first quarter valued at about $170,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apptio during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apptio during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apptio during the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000.

Apptio Company Profile

Apptio, Inc is a provider of technology business management (TBM) solutions. The Company’s cloud-based platform and software as a service (SaaS) applications enable information technology (IT) leaders to analyze, optimize and plan technology investments, and benchmark the financial and operational performance against peers.

