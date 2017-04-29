Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Reaches New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $67.10 and last traded at $67.00, with a volume of 269,526 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.10.

The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company earned $679.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 139.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Todd A. Barlett sold 3,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $242,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,739. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director L Thomas Hiltz sold 3,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total transaction of $199,536.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,673.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,247 shares of company stock valued at $564,867 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIT. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $485,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 952,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,513,000 after buying an additional 9,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 54,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.83 and a beta of 0.89.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc is an industrial distributor in North America, Australia and New Zealand, serving maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), and original equipment manufacturing customers in various industries. In addition, the Company provides engineering, design, and systems integration for industrial and fluid power applications, as well as customized mechanical, fabricated rubber, and fluid power shop services.

