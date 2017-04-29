Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (AGTC) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.01

Media coverage about Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) has been trending somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Applied Genetic Technologies Corp earned a media sentiment score of 0.01 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 100 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) traded down 2.61% during trading on Friday, reaching $5.60. 219,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Applied Genetic Technologies Corp has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $17.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.04.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. Applied Genetic Technologies Corp had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies Corp will post $0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AGTC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Corp in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Corp in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Corp from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $15.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Corp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Genetic Technologies Corp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.91.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company develops gene therapy products designed to manage the lives of patients with severe diseases in ophthalmology. As of March 31, 2016, its product candidates included treatments for X-linked retinoschisis (XLRS), over two forms of achromatopsia (ACHM) and X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP).

