Apple Inc. (AAPL) Short Interest Down 0.6% in April

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 13th, there was short interest totalling 45,803,554 shares, a decrease of 0.6% from the March 31st total of 46,072,660 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,494,507 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In related news, SVP D Bruce Sewell sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $9,632,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Luca Maestri sold 6,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.83, for a total transaction of $894,663.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,976.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 382,952 shares of company stock valued at $50,943,691. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 23.2% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 181,502 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,519,000 after buying an additional 34,162 shares during the period. Stanford Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Stanford Investment Group Inc. now owns 98,014 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,352,000 after buying an additional 20,176 shares during the period. CFO4Life L.P. boosted its position in Apple by 3.3% in the third quarter. CFO4Life L.P. now owns 21,036 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 13,481 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group boosted its position in Apple by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 28,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) traded down 0.10% on Friday, hitting $143.65. The stock had a trading volume of 20,860,358 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.11 and its 200 day moving average is $125.67. Apple has a 1-year low of $89.47 and a 1-year high of $145.46. The stock has a market cap of $753.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The iPhone maker reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.14. The business earned $78.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.37 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple will post $8.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Barclays PLC cut shares of Apple from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America Corp raised their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 6th. Vetr raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.43 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.11.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Apple Inc. (AAPL) Short Interest Down 0.6% in April” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/apple-inc-aapl-short-interest-down-0-6-in-april.html.

About Apple

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.