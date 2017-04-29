Apple Inc. (AAPL) is Janus Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Janus Capital Management LLC cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,332,309 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,918,462 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.5% of Janus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Janus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Apple worth $1,775,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 23.2% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 181,502 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,519,000 after buying an additional 34,162 shares during the last quarter. Stanford Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Stanford Investment Group Inc. now owns 98,014 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,352,000 after buying an additional 20,176 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life L.P. increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the third quarter. CFO4Life L.P. now owns 21,036 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 13,481 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group increased its position in shares of Apple by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 28,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) opened at 143.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $753.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.11 and its 200-day moving average is $125.67. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.47 and a 52 week high of $145.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The iPhone maker reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $78.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.37 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post $8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group AG boosted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Vetr upgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $133.51 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.11.

In other news, insider Luca Maestri sold 6,308 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.83, for a total value of $894,663.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,976.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 40,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.40, for a total transaction of $4,976,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 382,952 shares of company stock worth $50,943,691 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

