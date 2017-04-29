Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (AFT) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:AFT) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. AlphaOne, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund earned a coverage optimism score of 0.03 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave press coverage about the closed-end fund an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:AFT) opened at 17.46 on Friday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 12-month low of $15.42 and a 12-month high of $18.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.23.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek current income and preservation of capital. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade and investments with similar characteristics.

