Apartment Investment and Management Co (AIV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.71.

AIV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays PLC lowered their target price on Apartment Investment and Management from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $48.00 target price on Apartment Investment and Management and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) traded down 1.60% during trading on Monday, hitting $43.74. 2,284,087 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.31 and its 200 day moving average is $43.91. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52-week low of $39.14 and a 52-week high of $47.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.36.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $246.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.87 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 42.78%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management will post $0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

WARNING: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/apartment-investment-and-management-co-aiv-given-average-recommendation-of-hold-by-analysts.html.

In other news, insider Lisa R. Cohn sold 2,438 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $110,124.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,462.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Miles Cortez sold 2,927 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $130,192.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,544.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,450 shares of company stock worth $1,021,029 in the last three months. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIV. Israel Discount Bank of New York GFN purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 10.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 0.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment and Management Company (Aimco) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Aimco, through its subsidiaries, AIMCO-GP, Inc and AIMCO-LP Trust, holds the ownership interests in the Aimco Operating Partnership. It operates through two segments: conventional real estate and affordable real estate.

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.