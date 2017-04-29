Apache Co. (APA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.58.

APA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Apache in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Macquarie lowered Apache from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $66.00 price target on Apache and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 25th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in Apache during the fourth quarter worth $1,834,035,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Apache by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,791,339 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,256,156,000 after buying an additional 540,893 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Apache by 36.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,780,475 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,135,639,000 after buying an additional 4,765,205 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Apache by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,274,316 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $336,871,000 after buying an additional 64,580 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Apache by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,137,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $326,068,000 after buying an additional 694,906 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apache (NYSE:APA) opened at 48.64 on Monday. The company’s market capitalization is $18.47 billion. Apache has a 52-week low of $48.05 and a 52-week high of $69.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.98 and its 200-day moving average is $58.26.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The business earned $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Apache had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 166.56%. Apache’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apache will post $1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.42%.

About Apache

Apache Corporation is an independent energy company. The Company explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids. It has production in four segments: the United States, Canada, Egypt and the United Kingdom North Sea. It also pursues exploration interests in Suriname.

