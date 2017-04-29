Aoxin Tianli Group (ABAC) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.29

News coverage about Aoxin Tianli Group (NASDAQ:ABAC) has trended positive this week, Alpha One reports. The research group, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Aoxin Tianli Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.29 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Aoxin Tianli Group (NASDAQ:ABAC) traded down 2.632% on Friday, reaching $1.665. 11,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Aoxin Tianli Group has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $4.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/aoxin-tianli-group-abac-given-coverage-optimism-rating-of-0-29-updated.html.

About Aoxin Tianli Group

Aoxin Tianli Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in hog farming. The Company conducts its hog breeding operations through Wuhan Fengze Agricultural Science and Technology Development Co, Ltd. (Fengze), a subsidiary of Wuhan Aoxin Tianli Enterprise Investment Management Co, Ltd., its wholly foreign owned enterprise, or WFOE, and its subsidiaries, Hubei Tianzhili Breeder Hog Co, Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Aoxin Tianli Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aoxin Tianli Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.