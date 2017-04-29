Aon plc Class A’s (AON) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co

Aon plc Class A (NYSE:AON)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued on Sunday, April 16th.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price target on Aon plc Class A from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup Inc upped their price target on Aon plc Class A from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Langen Mcalenn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aon plc Class A in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Barclays PLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Aon plc Class A in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aon plc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.11.

Shares of Aon plc Class A (NYSE:AON) traded down 0.25% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.84. 869,777 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.28. Aon plc Class A has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $121.05. The company has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Aon plc Class A (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.07. Aon plc Class A had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business earned $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Aon plc Class A will post $6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Aon plc Class A’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Aon plc Class A’s dividend payout ratio is 25.53%.

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 48,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.42, for a total transaction of $5,661,522.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 301,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,380,407.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter M. Lieb sold 16,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $1,956,749.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,714.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 584,899 shares of company stock worth $67,719,872 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Aon plc Class A by 181.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 201,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,947,000 after buying an additional 130,109 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Aon plc Class A by 10.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Aon plc Class A by 25.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,045,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,125,000 after buying an additional 210,931 shares during the last quarter. Waldron LP raised its stake in Aon plc Class A by 81.2% in the first quarter. Waldron LP now owns 3,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in Aon plc Class A by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 74,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,817,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc Class A Company Profile

Aon plc (Aon) is a global provider of risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing, delivering distinctive client value via risk management and workforce productivity solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Risk Solutions and Human Resource (HR) Solutions.

