Antero Resources Corp (AR) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,677 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 12,187 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources Corp were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AR. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Antero Resources Corp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,854 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Antero Resources Corp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,819 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Antero Resources Corp by 4.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,367 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Cantab Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Antero Resources Corp by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Cantab Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,666 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources Corp by 11.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) traded down 1.58% during trading on Friday, reaching $21.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,593,148 shares. The stock’s market cap is $6.67 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.58. Antero Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $20.87 and a 1-year high of $30.50.

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm earned $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources Corp will post $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/antero-resources-corp-ar-shares-bought-by-guggenheim-capital-llc-updated.html.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AR. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources Corp in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of Antero Resources Corp in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Antero Resources Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources Corp in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, KLR Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources Corp in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.55.

Antero Resources Corp Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation is an oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties located in the Appalachian Basin. The Company’s segments include the exploration, development and production of natural gas, NGLs and oil; gathering and processing; water handling and treatment, and marketing of excess firm transportation capacity.

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.