Antero Midstream Partners LP (AM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AM) will report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Antero Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Antero Midstream Partners reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $2.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Antero Midstream Partners.

Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Antero Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 37.41%. The business earned $166.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.70 million.

AM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial Corp. initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Antero Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Antero Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Antero Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Antero Midstream Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,809,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $159,472,000 after buying an additional 45,613 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Antero Midstream Partners by 2.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,275,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,166,000 after buying an additional 98,114 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Antero Midstream Partners by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,253,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,723,000 after buying an additional 57,716 shares in the last quarter. TPH Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Antero Midstream Partners by 12.7% in the third quarter. TPH Asset Management LLC now owns 856,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,879,000 after buying an additional 96,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in Antero Midstream Partners by 9.5% in the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 730,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,208,000 after buying an additional 63,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM) traded up 0.83% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.02. The stock had a trading volume of 318,311 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.53 and a 200 day moving average of $31.84. Antero Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $35.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 2.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Antero Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Antero Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.25%.

About Antero Midstream Partners

Antero Midstream Partners LP is a limited partnership formed by Antero Resources Corporation (Antero Resources) to own, operate and develop midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources’ production. The Company’s segments include gathering and compression, and water handling and treatment. The gathering and compression segment includes a network of gathering pipelines, compressor stations, and processing and fractionation plants that collect and process natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil from Antero Resources’ wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

