$12.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (BUD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) will announce sales of $12.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Anheuser Busch Inbev NV’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.64 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $13.1 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV posted sales of $9.4 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will report full-year sales of $12.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $55.58 billion to $58.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $59.38 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $58.2 billion to $60.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Anheuser Busch Inbev NV.

Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The business earned $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BUD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Group LLC set a $120.00 price objective on Anheuser Busch Inbev NV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Vetr raised Anheuser Busch Inbev NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.84 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Anheuser Busch Inbev NV from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. HSBC Holdings plc downgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 target price (down from $109.00) on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.26.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV during the third quarter worth $151,000. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV during the third quarter worth $160,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV by 100.2% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV by 1,207.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,412 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) traded up 0.90% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,878,747 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.15. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 12 month low of $98.28 and a 12 month high of $136.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 160.17.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st.

Anheuser Busch Inbev NV Company Profile

Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (AB InBev) is a Belgium-based company engaged in the brewers industry. The Company owns a portfolio of over 200 beer brands. The Company’s brand portfolio includes global brands, such as Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois; international brands, including Beck’s, Leffe and Hoegaarden, and local champions, such as Bud Light, Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Quilmes, Victoria, Modelo Especial, Michelob Ultra, Harbin, Sedrin, Klinskoye, Sibirskaya Korona, Chernigivske, Cass and Jupiler.

