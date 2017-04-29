AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.43.

AU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AngloGold Ashanti Limited from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America Corp upgraded AngloGold Ashanti Limited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AngloGold Ashanti Limited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered AngloGold Ashanti Limited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered AngloGold Ashanti Limited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.96 to $12.43 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

WARNING: “AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/anglogold-ashanti-limited-au-receives-consensus-rating-of-hold-from-brokerages-updated.html.

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) traded up 1.78% on Monday, reaching $11.43. 5,379,279 shares of the company traded hands. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $22.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 76.20 and a beta of -1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0992 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%.

In related news, insider Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Also, insider David Loveys sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $203,750.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,469,415 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $257,174,000 after buying an additional 714,318 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited during the fourth quarter worth $134,343,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,356,975 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,792,000 after buying an additional 135,465 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,491,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,588,000 after buying an additional 32,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited during the first quarter worth $24,418,000. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AngloGold Ashanti Limited

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AngloGold Ashanti) is a gold mining company. The Company’s business activities span the spectrum of the mining value chain. Its main product is gold. Its portfolio includes over 17 mines in approximately nine countries. It also produces silver, uranium and sulfuric acid as by-products.

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.