Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.57

Media stories about Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) have been trending very positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. earned a news impact score of 0.57 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news articles about the biotechnology company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. in a research report on Sunday, April 9th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) opened at 5.63 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $231.24 million. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average is $4.59.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post ($0.34) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of drug candidates. The Company’s lead compounds include ANAVEX 2-73, ANAVEX PLUS, a combination of ANAVEX 2-73 with donepezil (Aricept), ANAVEX 19-144, ANAVEX 1-41, ANAVEX 7-1037, ANAVEX 3-71, ANAVEX 1079, ANAVEX 1519 and ANAVEX 1066 being developed to treat Alzheimer’s disease and other central nervous system (CNS) diseases.

