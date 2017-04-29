Analysts Set Veracyte Inc (VCYT) Price Target at $11.75

Shares of Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VCYT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) traded down 1.28% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.47. 59,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day moving average of $7.92. Veracyte has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $9.71. The stock’s market capitalization is $286.69 million.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.12. The business earned $18.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 57.45% and a negative return on equity of 88.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veracyte will post ($0.85) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, Chairman Bonnie H. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $45,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VCYT. Denver Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 329.5% in the fourth quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 47,192 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Broadfin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth $13,841,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 45,126 shares during the last quarter. 47.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc is a genomic diagnostics company. The Company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It targets diseases in which patients undergo invasive diagnostic procedures. Its products combine genomic technology, clinical science and machine learning. The Company commercializes over three genomic tests, which are transforming the diagnosis of thyroid cancer, lung cancer and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

