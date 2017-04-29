Analysts Set Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT) PT at $13.17

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.38.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Ultra Clean Holdings from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultra Clean Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Ultra Clean Holdings from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Ultra Clean Holdings in a research report on Friday.

In other Ultra Clean Holdings news, SVP Deborah E. Hayward sold 30,000 shares of Ultra Clean Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,397.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Speirs sold 44,129 shares of Ultra Clean Holdings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $666,789.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,235,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,732 shares of company stock worth $1,600,833 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management AG bought a new stake in Ultra Clean Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in Ultra Clean Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Ultra Clean Holdings during the third quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 11,324 shares during the last quarter. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) traded down 2.83% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.24. 1,172,305 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average of $12.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.53 million, a PE ratio of 64.13 and a beta of 1.26. Ultra Clean Holdings has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $20.20.

Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Ultra Clean Holdings had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.61 million. Ultra Clean Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings will post $1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Holdings Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacture of production tools, modules and subsystems the semiconductor capital equipment industry. The Company’s products include precision robotic solutions; gas delivery systems; a range of industrial and automation production equipment products; subsystems that includes wafer cleaning sub-systems, chemical delivery modules, top-plate assemblies, frame assemblies, and process modules.

