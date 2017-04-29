Analysts Set Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (TTS) Price Target at $20.50

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

TTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tile Shop Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Tile Shop Holdings in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Tile Shop Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Tile Shop Holdings from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

In other Tile Shop Holdings news, CEO Chris Homeister sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $104,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Rucker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $955,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tile Shop Holdings by 8.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tile Shop Holdings during the third quarter valued at $127,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Tile Shop Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tile Shop Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Tile Shop Holdings by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Analysts Set Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (TTS) Price Target at $20.50” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/analysts-set-tile-shop-holdings-inc-tts-price-target-at-20-50.html.

Shares of Tile Shop Holdings (NASDAQ:TTS) traded down 1.39% on Monday, hitting $21.35. The stock had a trading volume of 531,520 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.18 and a beta of 2.07. Tile Shop Holdings has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.97.

Tile Shop Holdings (NASDAQ:TTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Tile Shop Holdings had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $92.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tile Shop Holdings will post $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%.

Tile Shop Holdings Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.