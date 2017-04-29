Shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RVNC shares. Aegis set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/analysts-set-revance-therapeutics-inc-rvnc-price-target-at-35-00.html.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 750.0% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 8,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 19.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 33,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) traded down 6.65% on Monday, reaching $21.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,160 shares. Revance Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The company’s market cap is $637.69 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average of $19.12.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.11. The business earned $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.31% and a negative net margin of 28,187.33%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.83) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post ($3.61) earnings per share for the current year.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic indications. Its peptide technology enables delivery of botulinum toxin type A through two investigational drug product candidates, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (RT002), or RT002 injectable, and DaxibotulinumtoxinA Topical Gel (RT001), or RT001 topical.

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.