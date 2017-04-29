Analysts Set Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Target Price at $59.00

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays PLC raised their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen and Company raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) traded up 0.15% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,877 shares. Phillips 66 Partners has a 52-week low of $42.47 and a 52-week high of $58.46. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.13.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 47.59%. The company had revenue of $234 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will post $3.00 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.586 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is currently 102.76%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 233.1% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Hollencrest Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the first quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 65.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

