Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR) Receives $10.58 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.58.

PBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $11.00 price target on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Societe Generale raised shares of Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays PLC reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc raised shares of Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras by 1.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,717 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras by 3.5% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 81,217 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras by 6.0% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 195,381 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras by 11.5% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 804,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,506,000 after buying an additional 82,800 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras by 542.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,099 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 59,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/analysts-set-petroleo-brasileiro-sa-petrobras-pbr-price-target-at-10-58-updated.html.

Shares of Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) traded up 1.58% on Monday, hitting $9.01. The company had a trading volume of 24,102,949 shares. Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $12.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.34. The firm’s market capitalization is $58.77 billion.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.