Analysts Set Morgan Stanley (MS) PT at $41.92

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are covering the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.08.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Vetr lowered Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Vining Sparks reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) traded down 0.39% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.37. The stock had a trading volume of 9,049,132 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.09 and a 200 day moving average of $41.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.80. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $47.33.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post $3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

In other news, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 12,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $574,625.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,371,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas Colm Kelleher sold 182,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $7,976,423.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 836,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,668,970.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.5% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley is a financial holding company. The Company’s segments include Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management. The Company’s Institutional Securities business segment provides investment banking, sales and trading, and other services to corporations, governments, financial institutions and high-to-ultra high net worth clients.

