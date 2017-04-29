Monroe Capital Corp (MRCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRCC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monroe Capital Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut Monroe Capital Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Monroe Capital Corp in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Monroe Capital Corp in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) traded up 0.88% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.08. The company had a trading volume of 57,772 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.55. Monroe Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $16.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average is $15.39.

Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Monroe Capital Corp had a net margin of 47.93% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm earned $11.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 million. Equities research analysts expect that Monroe Capital Corp will post $1.50 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. Monroe Capital Corp’s dividend payout ratio is 88.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Monroe Capital Corp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Monroe Capital Corp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 13,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Monroe Capital Corp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 38,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital Corp by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 37,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital Corp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 70,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. 29.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monroe Capital Corp

Monroe Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company is a specialty finance company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation primarily through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, and unsecured subordinated debt and equity.

