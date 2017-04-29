Analysts Set Liberty Global plc – Class A (LILA) Price Target at $32.88

Liberty Global plc – Class A (NASDAQ:LILA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.88.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LILA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global plc – Class A and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global plc – Class A in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Liberty Global plc – Class A in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Liberty Global plc – Class A in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Global plc – Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in Liberty Global plc – Class A during the fourth quarter worth $109,382,000. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. increased its position in Liberty Global plc – Class A by 46.5% in the third quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. now owns 1,546,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,655,000 after buying an additional 490,490 shares in the last quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP bought a new position in Liberty Global plc – Class A during the fourth quarter worth $24,718,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its position in Liberty Global plc – Class A by 4,771.8% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 840,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,196,000 after buying an additional 823,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Liberty Global plc – Class A during the fourth quarter worth $15,939,000. 21.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global plc – Class A (NASDAQ:LILA) traded down 0.69% on Monday, reaching $21.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,233 shares. Liberty Global plc – Class A has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $42.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average of $23.08. The firm’s market cap is $3.71 billion.

