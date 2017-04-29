Analysts Set KeyCorp (KEY) PT at $18.73

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.66.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $20.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, Instinet reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd.
In other news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.66 per share, for a total transaction of $84,768.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,794.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,949,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,287,000 after buying an additional 3,504,958 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 123.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,961,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,672,000 after buying an additional 23,213,619 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,956,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,680,000 after buying an additional 3,145,677 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 23.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,607,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,605,000 after buying an additional 2,623,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,114,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,785,000 after buying an additional 62,318 shares during the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) traded down 0.71% on Tuesday, hitting $18.24. 8,575,025 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average of $17.32. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $19.53.
KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. KeyCorp had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company earned $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post $1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About KeyCorp
KeyCorp is a bank holding company. The Company is a bank-based financial services company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, KeyBank National Association (KeyBank), which is engaged in providing banking services. Through KeyBank and other subsidiaries, it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate and institutional clients.
