Analysts Set Hammerson plc (HMSO) Price Target at $594.07

Shares of Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 594.79 ($7.60).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HMSO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($7.86) price target on shares of Hammerson plc in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. HSBC Holdings plc upped their price target on shares of Hammerson plc from GBX 658 ($8.41) to GBX 668 ($8.54) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.29) price target on shares of Hammerson plc in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 473 ($6.05) price target on shares of Hammerson plc in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.27) price target on shares of Hammerson plc in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) traded down 1.43% during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 587.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,967,464 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 4.65 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 581.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 564.91. Hammerson plc has a 1-year low of GBX 400.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 606.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 13.90 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Hammerson plc’s previous dividend of $10.10.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Analysts Set Hammerson plc (HMSO) Price Target at $594.07” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/analysts-set-hammerson-plc-hmso-price-target-at-594-07.html.

Hammerson plc Company Profile

Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. The Company’s segments include United Kingdom, France and Ireland. The Company’s portfolio includes investments in approximately 20 prime shopping centers in the United Kingdom, France and Ireland, over 20 convenient retail parks in the United Kingdom and approximately 20 premium outlets across Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.