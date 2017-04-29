Analysts Set Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) PT at $19.83

Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.83.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Gabelli upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wunderlich assumed coverage on Flowers Foods in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Flowers Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) traded down 1.21% on Monday, reaching $19.61. 1,146,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.51 and its 200-day moving average is $18.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.87. Flowers Foods has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $868.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods will post $0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Analysts Set Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) PT at $19.83” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/analysts-set-flowers-foods-inc-flo-pt-at-19-83.html.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 168,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 59.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 54,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 20,448 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 12.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,288,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,599,000 after buying an additional 246,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc is a producer and marketer of packaged bakery products. The Company operates in two segments: direct-store-delivery segment (DSD Segment) and warehouse delivery segment (Warehouse Segment). The DSD segment produces fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas and snack cakes sold primarily by a network of independent distributors to retail and foodservice customers in the areas of the United States: East, South, Southwest, California, and select markets in the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, Nevada, and Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.