Analysts Set First Business Financial Services Inc (FBIZ) Target Price at $26.25

Shares of First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FBIZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 10th.

Shares of First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) traded down 6.15% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,038 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.91. First Business Financial Services has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $28.43. The firm has a market cap of $231.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.86.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company earned $18.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.42 million. Equities analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will post $1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

In other First Business Financial Services news, CEO David J. Vetta sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $169,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,759.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jodi A. Chandler sold 4,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $111,876.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,905.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,977 shares of company stock valued at $915,201. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 25,922 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 49,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 395,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,302,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc (FBFS) is a bank holding company. The Company engages in the commercial banking business through its bank subsidiaries, which include First Business Bank (FBB), First Business Bank-Milwaukee (FBB-Milwaukee) and Alterra Bank (Alterra) (FBB and FBB-Milwaukee and, together with FBB, the Banks).

