Analysts Set Expectations for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc’s Q2 2017 Earnings (ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for Zimmer Biomet Holdings in a note issued to investors on Thursday. William Blair analyst K. Krum expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet Holdings’ Q3 2017 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $9.38 EPS.
Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company earned $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.44.
Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) opened at 119.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.75 and its 200 day moving average is $113.80. Zimmer Biomet Holdings has a 52 week low of $95.63 and a 52 week high of $133.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 79.24 and a beta of 1.20.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 4.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 100.0% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 8.2% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 17,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 568,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,861,000 after buying an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northpointe Capital LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 4.4% in the third quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 19,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.
In other Zimmer Biomet Holdings news, insider David C. Dvorak sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.63, for a total value of $126,495.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,768,585.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Zimmer Biomet Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is 65.31%.
Zimmer Biomet Holdings Company Profile
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; office-based technologies; spine, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; dental implants, and related surgical products.
