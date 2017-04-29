Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Analysts at Leerink Swann lifted their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amgen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Leerink Swann analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $12.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.52. Leerink Swann currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 33.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.90 EPS.

WARNING: “Amgen, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2017 Earnings of $12.65 Per Share (AMGN)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/analysts-set-expectations-for-amgen-inc-s-fy2017-earnings-amgn-updated.html.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $194.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) opened at 163.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.49. Amgen has a 52-week low of $133.64 and a 52-week high of $184.21. Amgen also was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 4,691 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 613% compared to the typical daily volume of 658 call options.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. FMR LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,789,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,963,875,000 after buying an additional 4,144,154 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Amgen by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,308,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,016,268,000 after buying an additional 919,966 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Amgen by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 13,112,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,187,364,000 after buying an additional 141,076 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Amgen by 2.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,573,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,596,911,000 after buying an additional 234,821 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Amgen by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,678,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,447,708,000 after buying an additional 639,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amgen (AMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.