Amgen, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2017 Earnings of $12.65 Per Share (AMGN)

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Analysts at Leerink Swann lifted their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amgen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Leerink Swann analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $12.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.52. Leerink Swann currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 33.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.90 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $194.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.79.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) opened at 163.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.49. Amgen has a 52-week low of $133.64 and a 52-week high of $184.21. Amgen also was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 4,691 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 613% compared to the typical daily volume of 658 call options.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 44.92%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. FMR LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,789,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,963,875,000 after buying an additional 4,144,154 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Amgen by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,308,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,016,268,000 after buying an additional 919,966 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Amgen by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 13,112,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,187,364,000 after buying an additional 141,076 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Amgen by 2.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,573,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,596,911,000 after buying an additional 234,821 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Amgen by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,678,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,447,708,000 after buying an additional 639,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.
About Amgen
Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).
