Carnival Corp (CCL) Receives $57.55 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.55.

CCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Carnival Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.03 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Carnival Corp from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Instinet raised their target price on shares of Carnival Corp from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays PLC raised their target price on shares of Carnival Corp from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

In other Carnival Corp news, insider Alan Buckelew sold 31,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total value of $1,741,109.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,819,737.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Glasier sold 6,000 shares of Carnival Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $349,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,410.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,241 shares of company stock worth $5,895,327. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Corp during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its stake in shares of Carnival Corp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, NCM Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Corp by 9.9% in the third quarter. NCM Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) opened at 61.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.63 and its 200-day moving average is $53.99. Carnival Corp has a 52 week low of $42.94 and a 52 week high of $62.50. The firm has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.73.

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm earned $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Carnival Corp had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post $3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Carnival Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Carnival Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.43%.

Carnival Corporation is a leisure travel company. The Company is a cruise company of global cruise guests, and a provider of vacations to all cruise destinations throughout the world. The Company operates in four segments: North America, EAA, Cruise Support and, Tour and Other. The Company’s North America segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises (Princess) and Seabourn.

