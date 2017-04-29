Analysts Set Cabelas Inc (CAB) Target Price at $60.50

Shares of Cabelas Inc (NYSE:CAB) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.50.

CAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cabelas from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Vetr lowered shares of Cabelas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Forward View set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cabelas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 19th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cabelas in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cabelas in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of Cabelas (NYSE:CAB) traded down 1.32% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.60. 596,461 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.16. Cabelas has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $63.60.

Cabelas (NYSE:CAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.17. Cabelas had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business earned $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cabelas will post $2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabelas by 4.8% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cabelas by 11.4% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cabelas during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Cabelas during the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabelas during the third quarter valued at about $286,000. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cabelas

Cabela’s Incorporated is an omni-channel retailer of hunting, fishing, camping, shooting sports and related outdoor merchandise. The Company offers its customers a selection of national and regional brand products, including its Cabela’s brand. The Company’s segments include Merchandising and Financial Services.

