Analysts Set Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc (HAWK) PT at $40.27

Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HAWK) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. First Analysis raised their target price on shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings by 22.1% in the third quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,808,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,733,000 after buying an additional 508,526 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Blackhawk Network Holdings during the third quarter valued at about $2,486,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Blackhawk Network Holdings by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,789,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $293,466,000 after buying an additional 368,450 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Blackhawk Network Holdings by 4.4% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,444,543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,582,000 after buying an additional 60,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Blackhawk Network Holdings by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,362,000 after buying an additional 39,207 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings (NASDAQ:HAWK) traded down 1.82% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.45. The stock had a trading volume of 778,060 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.14 and its 200-day moving average is $37.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 505.63 and a beta of 0.57. Blackhawk Network Holdings has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $42.80.

Blackhawk Network Holdings (NASDAQ:HAWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $407.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.13 million. Blackhawk Network Holdings had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackhawk Network Holdings will post $1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blackhawk Network Holdings

Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc is a prepaid payment network. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Incentives & Rewards. The U.S. Retail segment is engaged in the sale of prepaid products to consumers at its retail distribution partners and online and the sale of telecom handsets to retail distribution partners for resale to consumers.

