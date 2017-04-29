Analysts Set Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) PT at $83.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$83.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BNS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Monday, February 20th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays PLC raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$78.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

In related news, Director Brian J. Porter sold 40,000 shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.22, for a total transaction of C$3,208,800.00. Also, insider Andrew Branion sold 10,252 shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.66, for a total transaction of C$806,422.32. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,532 shares of company stock worth $4,352,272.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) traded up 0.76% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,073,820 shares. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $61.20 and a 1-year high of $82.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia is an international bank and a financial services provider in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and Asia-Pacific. The Bank offers a range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets.

